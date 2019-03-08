Poor state of yellow lines means fines 'unenforceable' for bad parking

Parking officers in parts of Ipswich have been unable to give out tickets because the poor state of double yellow lines.

The double yellow lines on Chapman Lane in Ipswich have nearly disappeared. Picture: ARCHANT The double yellow lines on Chapman Lane in Ipswich have nearly disappeared. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Borough Council say that some double yellow lines at now 'unenforceable' because they have been warn down so much.

Neighbours have complained that in Chapman Lane, in Ipswich drivers are now freely parking along the street safe in the knowledge that they cannot receive a ticket because of the state of the lines.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokeswoman said: "The yellow lines in Chapman Lane are in a poor state of repair and therefore unenforceable.

"As the highway authority, Suffolk County Council are responsible for the maintenance of yellow lines across the town."

The markings, which set out areas of road where drivers are not allowed to park their cars, have nearly completely disappeared in some parts of the Chapman Lane and Suffolk Highways say they the are planning to refresh the paint.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "Suffolk Highways work closely with the Ipswich Borough Council parking enforcement team to ensure that all yellow lines in Ipswich are up to the appropriate and enforceable standard, as set out within the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions guidelines."

"We can confirm that Chapman Lane is on the programme provided by IBC and the yellow lines will be renewed in due course."