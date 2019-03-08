Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Did you go to Downing School in Ipswich in the 1970s?

PUBLISHED: 18:53 21 July 2019

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Today we take a trip down memory lane to Downing School in 1977.

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDowning School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The children learnt some gymnasticS skills on the climbing frame apparatus in the school hall.

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDowning School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

These photos from our library show the pupils standing in their coats with their friends in the playground, braving the cold weather together.

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDowning School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Some colouring took place in the classroom, which was full of decorated walls.

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDowning School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDowning School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDowning School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The pupils are also seen sitting around their teacher, to be taken on a magical adventure during story time.

A group of youngsters appeared to be having a great time petting the school rabbits.

An outside view of Downing School shows that it was quite a small school with a play area for the pupils to have fun on at lunchtime.

■ Did you go to Downing School in 1977? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

