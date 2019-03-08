Nostalgia

Did you go to Downing School in Ipswich in the 1970s?

Downing School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Today we take a trip down memory lane to Downing School in 1977.

The children learnt some gymnasticS skills on the climbing frame apparatus in the school hall.

These photos from our library show the pupils standing in their coats with their friends in the playground, braving the cold weather together.

Some colouring took place in the classroom, which was full of decorated walls.

The pupils are also seen sitting around their teacher, to be taken on a magical adventure during story time.

A group of youngsters appeared to be having a great time petting the school rabbits.

An outside view of Downing School shows that it was quite a small school with a play area for the pupils to have fun on at lunchtime.

■ Did you go to Downing School in 1977? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

