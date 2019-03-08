Heavy downpours on the way as thunderstorms poised to hit

Thunderstorms are forecast for Suffolk and Essex on Tuesday and Wednesday Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

Forecasters are predicting heavy showers for our region in the next few days as thunderstorms move in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yellow weather warnings, have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday with the Met Office warning that thunderstorms could develop across the whole of eastern England from the south coast up to Hull and right across Suffolk and Essex.

The warning begins at 6pm on Tuesday and lasts until 9pm the following day.

"Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding," said a warning on the Met Office website.

The yellow warning is of the lowest level offered by the Met Office but still warns that there could be a small chance of flooding, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

The warning also suggests that there could be problems for travellers with difficult driving conditions possible.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures," read the warning adding, "there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

You may also want to watch:

A slight chance of power cuts is also mentioned by the Met Office warning.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest said that there were still uncertainties as to how the weather system would impact our region.

Mr Garner said that the first storms were to be expected on Tuesday afternoon.

After the initial storms conditions will calm until further storms arrive around 2-3am on Wednesday.

"There will be some very heavy downpours," said Mr Garner, "we could see 15-25mm of rain, which is not unusual with storms."

Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the high teens and may touch 20C.

Forecasters expect the risk of showers to fade as Wednesday goes on with the storms eventually moving out east.

Conditions are set to remain unsettled across Suffolk and Essex until the weekend with Thursday seeing a more typical summer day of a mixture of sunshine in the morning but showers in the afternoon.

Friday will stay largely dry with a fair amount of cloud around and temperatures staying at around 19 or 20C.