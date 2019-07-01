Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drunken patient attacked me on hospital ward, reveals MP and frontline doctor

01 July, 2019 - 07:07
Dr Dan Poulter MP wants to see a zero tolerance approach to drunken patients who attack NHS staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dr Dan Poulter MP wants to see a zero tolerance approach to drunken patients who attack NHS staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An MP has revealed how he was once targeted by a drunken attacker on a hospital ward while working as a frontline NHS doctor.

Dr Dan Poulter, who is still working as a mental health doctor at an NHS hospital alongside his parliamentary duties, spoke about the incident after uncovering the scale of assaults on NHS staff in Suffolk.

The Central Suffolk and North Ipswich discovered there were 2,318 attacks on NHS staff in the county in 2018 - the equivalent of six a day - in a response to a parliamentary question from health and social care minister Stephen Hammond.

MORE: Dr Dan Poulter: Why I took a second job as an NHS mental health doctor - despite already being a busy MP

He said the figure was "too much" and joined two Suffolk hospital chief executives in calling for a zero-tolerance approach such attacks.

And he said his own experience of being attacked while working in an NHS hospital in London in 2010 meant he could appreciate the impact it has on victims.

Dr Poulter escaped relatively unharmed in the incident, where a colleague had been kicked in the stomach.

You may also want to watch:

"I happened to see what was coming and backed away," he said.

Police officers nearby then quickly intervened to restrain the attacker.

"It's certainly something that if it's happened to a member of staff, they're much more aware of it," he said.

"It can only affect your confidence and actually make it more difficult for people for people to receive care.

"It can become a job that causes you great anxiety and worry.

"It's not good for staff morale. For some people who are attacked at work, it can have a long-lasting impact.

"It can certainly take people out of their stride in terms of how they're able to perform in the job in that particular shift, but potentially for longer as well."

Dr Stephen Dunn CBE, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - which runs West Suffolk Hospital - has even gone as far as to warn people who attack nurses and doctors that they could be refused treatment - except for in emergencies.

Dr Poulter would like to see more hospitals carrying signs warning patients that they face prosecution for aggressive behaviour towards doctors and nurses.

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Urgent appeal’ to find Audi which failed to stop for police

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

Meet the ‘V-Gang Mummas’ - the five vegan mums taking Ipswich by storm

The V-Gang Mummas group which has been set up in Ipswich. The group is made up of Leanne Geaves, Tina Newman, Eva Andrews, Katherine Vince and Abigail Todd. Picture: TINA NEWMAN

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Urgent appeal’ to find Audi which failed to stop for police

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

Meet the ‘V-Gang Mummas’ - the five vegan mums taking Ipswich by storm

The V-Gang Mummas group which has been set up in Ipswich. The group is made up of Leanne Geaves, Tina Newman, Eva Andrews, Katherine Vince and Abigail Todd. Picture: TINA NEWMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Red Arrows spotted over Ipswich after Armed Forces Day celebration

The Red Arrows were spotted over the Hadleigh Road industrial estate Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

Large amounts of traffic passing through Wherstead Road in Ipswich to avoid disruption on the A14. A new road to the north of Ipswich could move this traffic around the town Picture: GREGG BROWN

Back to the Future: Ipswich brothers’ vintage clothing business continues to boom

Allen Fulcher,of Barclays Business and Zac Hembry of Messina Hembry Clothing at the company's distribution centre in Great Blakenham, Suffolk. Photo: Professional Images.

Drunken patient attacked me on hospital ward, reveals MP and frontline doctor

Dr Dan Poulter MP wants to see a zero tolerance approach to drunken patients who attack NHS staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists