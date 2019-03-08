Partly Cloudy

'Perfect headteacher': Your memories of legendary Holbrook Academy head Dr Simon Letman

PUBLISHED: 13:17 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 17 April 2019

Many tributes have been paid to Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Many tributes have been paid to Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

His shock death has left a community “beside themselves with grief”, due to the transformative impact he had on his school and its students.

Dr Simon Letman pictured on GCSE results day in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDr Simon Letman pictured on GCSE results day in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But since he died from a heart attack on Saturday aged 59, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for Dr Simon Letman.

Dr Letman, who had a PhD in history of art, initially worked as a police officer before moving into education.

He went on to become headmaster at St Felix School in Southwold and director of studies at Holbrook's Royal Hospital School.

Dr Simon Letman has been described as a legendary figure Picture: PHIL MORLEYDr Simon Letman has been described as a legendary figure Picture: PHIL MORLEY

He moved to Holbrook Academy in 2013 to take the school his own daughters attended from special measures to good within a few short years.

Chair of governors at Holbrook Academy Louise Cullen said: “He was an outstanding headteacher and an inspirational man.

“He has been absolutely transformative for Holbrook. He changed its fortunes from one of the worst performing schools in the country to one of the best.

“He was a dedicated and devoted person. He loved his school and the students and staff. He was a warm and happy person.”

And since the news was broken to staff and students on Sunday, several people have taken to this newspaper's Facebook page to pay their their respects.

Kerrianne Crane commented: “The most amazing headteacher you could ever meet.

“He was such a jolly, happy headteacher, you couldn't beat him, my daughter absolutely loved him.

“He was so proud of his school and you could tell he genuinely loved his job. He will be missed massively.”

Lyndsey Hurricks said: “A truly lovely all round gentleman who always had time for everyone he met.

“So very sad to hear of his passing. Holbrook simply won't be the same without his love and support there.”

Alison Nunn said: “He was the perfect headteacher.

“His inspiration will live on in all the students of Holbrook academy. It will be a sad return to school for all of them next week.”

Denise Andrews said: “His words would encourage children of all levels. Such sad news gone much too soon.”

Maria Senga Moss said: “I met him only a couple of times, but he was an amazing man.

“My thoughts are with his family and all the children at Holbrook.”

