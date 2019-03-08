Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

PUBLISHED: 23:50 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 00:06 15 April 2019

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Emotional tributes have been paid following the shock death a transformative headteacher who inspired generations of young people.

Dr Simon Letman pictured on GCSE results day in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDr Simon Letman pictured on GCSE results day in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dr Simon Letman has been described as a “dedicated and devoted” headteacher who not only transformed the fortunes of Holbrook Academy but motivated hundreds of students with his inspiring words: “I’m going to take you to infinity and beyond.”

Louise Cullen, chair of governors at Holbrook Academy, said the community around the Shotley Peninsula had been left devastated after his death late on Saturday, April 13.

“Everyone is beside themselves with grief,” she said.

“Everyone is really upset. He made a huge difference to an enormous number of young people.”

Dr Simon Letman has been described as a legendary figure. Picture: PHIL MORLEYDr Simon Letman has been described as a legendary figure. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

But she also said they had been “absolutely privileged to have known him”, with many people taking to social media to share their memories of someone who has been described as a legendary figure in education.

Dr Letman, who had a PhD in history of art, initially worked as a police officer before moving into education.

He went on to become headmaster at St Felix School in Southwold and director of studies at Holbrook’s Royal School.

He moved to Holbrook Academy in 2013 to take the school his own daughters attended from special measures to good within a few short years.

Dr Simon Letman pictured when he was headmaster of St Felix School in Southwold. Picture: PHIL MORLEYDr Simon Letman pictured when he was headmaster of St Felix School in Southwold. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ms Cullen said: “He was an outstanding headteacher and an inspirational man. He has been absolutely transformative for Holbrook. He changed its fortunes from one of the worst performing schools in the country to one of the best.

“He was a dedicated and devoted person. He loved his school and the students and staff. He was a warm and happy person.

“He transformed people’s lives through his enthusiasm for learning. He was an incredibly gifted and clever person.”

Many leaders might be well known for only giving orders – but Ms Cullen said Dr Letman had “such a unique talent to be able to listen to people and get them on your side”.

She added: “He was a superb educator and a great team leader.

“He was just such a figurehead. He was legendary to the students and I don’t think there’s a family in the peninsula who isn’t moved and saddened by the news.”

Ms Cullen said the community will now rally round to support Dr Letman’s family and each other at a time when many students are preparing to sit GCSE exams.

A book of condolence is due to be opened at Holbrook Academy’s sports centre on Monday to give past and present pupils and their families a chance to share their thoughts about how Dr Letman impacted on their lives.

Ms Cullen thanked Holbrook Academy deputy headteacher Nicky Mayhew, who will now take on the role of acting headteacher at an incredibly difficult time.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Man caught with machete on train and robber among those jailed this week

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Convenience shop staff member assaulted during robbery

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Man caught with machete on train and robber among those jailed this week

Take a look at those jailed this week. Pictured is Gloire Pongo Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Convenience shop staff member assaulted during robbery

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Looking back to national BMX meeting in Ipswich in 1981

Over the finish line! Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich athlete Davies sets PB on her way to hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles

Helen Davies at the 20-mile mark, on her way to victory at the Brighton Marathon in a personal best time. Picture: BRIGHTON MARATHON TWITTER

Helping others ‘keeps us going’: Meet the good samaritans on inspiring cancer fundraising marathon

Pam Lugg and Carol Sephton are embarking on a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK. Picture: COURTESY OF PAM LUGG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists