Drag SOS 'sashays' into Ipswich

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag SOS. Picture: JASON NOBLE Jason Noble

Three people from Suffolk will receive a touch of glamour when they star in this week's episode of new Channel 4 series Drag SOS.

Anna after her drag transformation Picture: SUMMER FILMS Anna after her drag transformation Picture: SUMMER FILMS

The TV makeover show which landed on our screens last week, blends Queer Eye with RuPaul's Drag Race - giving people who lack inner confidence a new 'drag persona' to help them face the future.

The Ipswich episode will be shown on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday, July 2 - starring the owner of Ipswich Waterfront Cafe, Anna Matthews, alongside 18-year-old Brandon Yallop and 59-year-old Steve Swan - who will be shown performing together at the Manor Ballroom.

The show features popular drag collective the 'Family Gorgeous' from Manchester, who will help all three contestants unlock their long-lost confidence and become bolder, braver drag-enhanced versions of themselves - all with a generous splash of glitter.

The crew were spotted filming in November 2018 - when Anna Matthews was visited by Family Gorgeous and, after telling them how keen she was to show her husband Cliff how much she loves him, drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous, Anna Phylactic, Lil, TeTe Bang and Liquorice Black offer her a spectacular makeover.

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag SOS which will be showcased on Tuesday, July 2. Picture: JASON NOBLE Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag SOS which will be showcased on Tuesday, July 2. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Tragically, since filming last November, Mr Matthews - a passionate cyclist and member of the Wolsey Road Club, died from stomach cancer.

With the help of Screen Suffolk, Anna will be showing her Ipswich episode of Drag SOS from the cafe on the waterfront.

From 7.30pm people can join her in watching the episode when it airs on channel 4.

