Trial date set for Ipswich man who denies unlawful wounding

05 September, 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man accused of unlawful wounding after he punched another man will take place next year.

Dragos Tudor, 19, of Heatherhayes, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 4) to unlawfully wounding Ashley Dietrich on December 18 last year.

His trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 26.

A pre-trial review will take place during the week commencing March 29.

Tudor, who has no previous convictions, is on unconditional bail.