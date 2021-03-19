Dream Hatcher business centre designed by TV star is ready to open

Published: 7:00 PM March 19, 2021

A new project designed by the star of TV's Dengineers to help fledgling businesses in the Ipswich area has been completed and is ready to open.

The Dream Hatcher business incubation offices have been designed by interior designer Sege Rosella, who offered his skills and knowledge to create a bright, thriving space.

The project at Great Blakenham is offering free office space, broadband, phones, meeting rooms, mentoring and more to businesses looking to take that vital next step in their growth.

Sege Rosella used his creative talents to help design the Dream Hatcher business incubation centre at Great Blakenham - Credit: ADAM DUCKWORTH PHOTOGRAPHY / SIMON@THEBRIDGEMARKETING

In addition to Sege’s work on CBBC's Dengineers, he has also created unique treehouses, playhouses and bedrooms, not to mention an award-winning pirate island or two, with his own interior design company, Master Wishmakers.

But he doesn't just work on making dreams come true for children, and was delighted to be offered the chance to work on the Dream Hatcher project - and to be given total creative control of how its shared workspace would be designed.

He said: “I love my work, because I get to make spaces and environments that inspire a lifetime of creativity and adventure in children.

Dream Hatcher at Great Blakenham will help fledgling businesses - Credit: ADAM DUCKWORTH PHOTOGRAPHY

"So when I heard about Dream Hatcher, I was passionate about getting involved. After all, young businesses need inspiration and creativity just as much as children.

“I absolutely loved being involved in this project, we have created a totally unique working environment, which I hope will inspire the dreams and ambitions of the entrepreneurs who join the Dream Hatcher incubation programme.”

Joseph Staines, founder of Dream Hatcher, said: ‘"Sege has done an incredible job for Dream Hatcher, he has made this workspace exciting and inspiring for its occupants.

Bright, light and airy - the design at Dream Hatcher - Credit: ADAM DUCKWORTH PHOTOGRAPHY

"We can’t wait to open our doors to new businesses as we offer six months of business support, including mentorship, access to marketing support and free internet.”

Dream Hatcher’s innovation programme, created and sponsored by JMS Group, is designed to help fledgling businesses by offering free facilities, expert advice and support to drive them through the next stage of their growth.

Businesses should be less than one year old, not a subsidiary company, should only have a maximum of two principals, and must not be a competitor of any other Dream Hatcher occupants.

Visit the Dream Hatcher website for more information on the project.