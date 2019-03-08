Tourism drive aims to put Ipswich on the map

Experts from across the county have joined forces to promote Suffolk's county town as part of a brand new tourism drive.

The business plan, run by Visit Ipswich, will set out to increase the number of visitors to 'East Anglia's Waterfront Town'.

Launched yesterday at Ipswich Town Hall, it aims to promote the county town, increase visitor numbers and encourage investment in local facilities.

It comes as Elmer's Big Parade and the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition are set to bring thousands of visitors to the county town over the next few months.

Visit Ipswich is the new name for the town's Destination Marketing Organisation (DMO).

It will draw on expertise from a new chair and board, including members of Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Central, the University of Suffolk and Suffolk Food Hall.

The board will continue to push for Ipswich to be known as 'East Anglia's Waterfront Town' - with a focus on delivering campaigns to boost the town's visibility to tourists and investors alike.

Professor Dave Muller, chair of Visit Ipswich (DMO) said "I'm really pleased to take over the role of chair from Alex Paul who was instrumental in setting up the DMO in 2016.

"Tourism and attracting business is vital to our county town.

"Ipswich is the ideal place in which to stay to explore everything we have to offer - whether for business or pleasure."

Earlier this year, it was revealed half of Suffolk's tourism businesses had reported an increase in visitor numbers in 2018, compared to the previous year. Visit Suffolk commissioned a survey in December 2018 to provide an insight on how the county's tourist trade is faring, gathering the views of 108 businesses across Suffolk.

The Visit Ipswich board members are as follows:

Professor Dave Muller - Chair

Oliver Paul (Suffolk Food Hall)

Fiona Wright (Ipswich Central)

David Ellesmere (Ipswich Borough Council)

Paul West (Suffolk County Council)

Michelle Gordon (Ipswich Borough Council)

Sarah Holmes (New Wolsey Theatre)

Jenny Cousins (Museum East Anglian Life)

Lisa Perkins (BT)

Polly Bridgman (University of Suffolk)

Mary Graham (Museum of East Anglian Life)

Emma Lightfoot (Orwell Lady/Ipswich Central)

Jack Cripps (Ipswich Central)

Mary Graham (Yellobelly)