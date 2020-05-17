Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

Police in Ipswich have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he was found illegally driving a vehicle which failed to stop for officers during a pursuit.

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pursued a vehicle in Star Lane at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Following a short pursuit the driver decided to try his luck on foot, but was caught by officers and arrested.

He was found to be just 14 years old.

A police spokesman confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.