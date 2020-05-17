Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 09:43 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 17 May 2020
NSRAPT
Police in Ipswich have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he was found illegally driving a vehicle which failed to stop for officers during a pursuit.
Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pursued a vehicle in Star Lane at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.
Following a short pursuit the driver decided to try his luck on foot, but was caught by officers and arrested.
He was found to be just 14 years old.
A police spokesman confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
