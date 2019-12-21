E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspected drug-driver overtakes police car on A14 and is arrested

PUBLISHED: 07:50 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 21 December 2019

Police have arrested a driver who sped past them along the A14 at Felixstowe (stock photo)

Police have arrested a driver who sped past them along the A14 at Felixstowe (stock photo)

Police have arrested a speeding motorist suspected of drug driving who overtook them along the A14 last night at Felixstowe.

You may also want to watch:

Officers in the police night car pulled the vehicle over and the driver was tested for drugs, which came back positive.

On Twitter the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they were awaiting blood results.

They shared the hashtags 'NotWorthIt and 'DontSpeed'.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jail for Ipswich man caught driving despite being banned until 2023

James Alele was jailed for 36 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lorry driver charged with causing A14 Copdock bridge crash

A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

GAME DAY:‘Be more ruthless’... Lambert’s Blues call ahead of trip to Pompey

Town manager Paul Lambert, wants his side to be more ruthless in the opposition penalty area. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flood risk today for some areas as more rain falls

Thornham Magna has had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected drug-driver overtakes police car on A14 and is arrested

Police have arrested a driver who sped past them along the A14 at Felixstowe (stock photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists