Suspected drug-driver overtakes police car on A14 and is arrested

Police have arrested a speeding motorist suspected of drug driving who overtook them along the A14 last night at Felixstowe.

Officers in the police night car pulled the vehicle over and the driver was tested for drugs, which came back positive.

On Twitter the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they were awaiting blood results.

They shared the hashtags 'NotWorthIt and 'DontSpeed'.