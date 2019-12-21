Suspected drug-driver overtakes police car on A14 and is arrested
PUBLISHED: 07:50 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 21 December 2019
Police have arrested a speeding motorist suspected of drug driving who overtook them along the A14 last night at Felixstowe.
You may also want to watch:
Officers in the police night car pulled the vehicle over and the driver was tested for drugs, which came back positive.
On Twitter the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they were awaiting blood results.
They shared the hashtags 'NotWorthIt and 'DontSpeed'.
Comments have been disabled on this article.