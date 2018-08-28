No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest

A driver has been arrested in Ipswich after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

A driver is arrested for a number of offences after their car was stopped by police in Ipswich Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM A driver is arrested for a number of offences after their car was stopped by police in Ipswich Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also said the driver had no licence, no insurance and the car had no MOT.

The blue Toyota, which was stopped today, January 13, was seized by police.