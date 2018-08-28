No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest
PUBLISHED: 18:33 13 January 2019
NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
A driver has been arrested in Ipswich after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also said the driver had no licence, no insurance and the car had no MOT.
The blue Toyota, which was stopped today, January 13, was seized by police.
