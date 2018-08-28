Sunshine and Showers

No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest

PUBLISHED: 18:33 13 January 2019

The blue Toyota has been seized by police Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver has been arrested in Ipswich after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

A driver is arrested for a number of offences after their car was stopped by police in Ipswich Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAMA driver is arrested for a number of offences after their car was stopped by police in Ipswich Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also said the driver had no licence, no insurance and the car had no MOT.

The blue Toyota, which was stopped today, January 13, was seized by police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

