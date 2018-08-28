Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man charged after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14

PUBLISHED: 19:14 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:14 26 December 2018

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk police have charged a 46-year-old man with dangerous driving after he reportedly drove the wrong way down the A14 near Stowmarket on Boxing Day morning.

Remigijus Katinas, a Lithuanian national, was also charged with failing to provide a breath specimen.

Officers used “tactical contact” to stop a black Volvo between junctions 49 and 50 of the eastbound carriageway early in the morning on December 26.

The police car involved in the incident sustained minor damage.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Katinas would be held in custody overnight ahead of a court appearance tomorrow morning.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Mary Berry recipe - glazed ham with spiced cranberry relish

Mary Berry's Glazed Ham with Spiced Cranberry Relish

Some of the best Christmas markets in Berkshire for 2018

Cookham Street Fair (Photo by Paul Stratford)

10 pretty Berkshire villages you need to visit

Kintbury vicarage by Gillie Rhodes (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/6sVqQ4

The ultimate Berkshire walking guide

The Long Walk by Robin Jaffray (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/pALujP

The best routes for a winter walk in Berkshire

Home Mooring by Gillie Rhodes (CC BY-NC 2.0) via flic.kr/p/7ufAnm

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

‘There’s no blame attached whatsoever’ - Lambert shoulders responsibility as errors lead to QPR loss

Jon Nolan hides his face after his mistake led to QPR taking the lead Picture Pagepix

Ipswich’s Sailmakers reports increase in shoppers on busy Boxing Day

December shopper numbers are up 3% on last year say Sailmakers Picture: PAGEPIX

Bury in great form, while Walsham and Kirkley & Pakefield continue to impress

Ryan Jolland, on target for Bury at Soham. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Nicholls grabs late winner as Leiston gain the Boxing Day points

Leiston players celebrate Ashley Nicholls late winner Photo: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists