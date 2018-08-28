Man charged after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk police have charged a 46-year-old man with dangerous driving after he reportedly drove the wrong way down the A14 near Stowmarket on Boxing Day morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Remigijus Katinas, a Lithuanian national, was also charged with failing to provide a breath specimen.

Officers used “tactical contact” to stop a black Volvo between junctions 49 and 50 of the eastbound carriageway early in the morning on December 26.

The police car involved in the incident sustained minor damage.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Katinas would be held in custody overnight ahead of a court appearance tomorrow morning.