Ipswich man denies performing sex act while driving on A12 at Colchester

PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 February 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich van driver indecently exposed himself to a woman motorist on the A12, it has been alleged.

The woman was driving a Mercedes van towards Ipswich on October 31, 2017, near Colchester United football ground when she saw a van driven by Stephen Cooper, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

As she looked into Cooper’s van she allegedly saw him indecently exposing himself and performing a sex act while looking at her, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

Cooper also appeared to say something she couldn’t make out before turning off the road.

Mr Mather said Cooper’s employer confirmed Cooper had been driving a company van in the Colchester area that day.

Cooper, 36, of Nacton Road, denies indecent exposure and being in breach of a court order made in 2011 banning him from indecently exposing himself.

Following his arrest Cooper claimed he had scratched his groin area while driving and suggested the witness was mistaken in what she thought she had seen.

The case continues.

