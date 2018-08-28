Driver admits to daily drug use after he is stopped by police

Police pulled a man over after they noticed that he was driving with a broken car Picture: GETTY IMAGES Serge_Bertasius

A man told police that he smokes cannabis everyday after getting arrested in connection to drug driving.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A vehicle was stopped in #BuryStEdmunds this afternoon due to its manner of driving and having a defective light. The driver states that he smokes Cannabis everyday. Needless to say he provided a positive @DrugWipeUK and was arrested #Fatal4 #DontDoDrugsAndDrive #1852 pic.twitter.com/ZKh7JUMkLw — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 3, 2019

The vehicle was first stopped by officers of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team in Bury St Edmunds yesterday afternoon.

Police pulled the driver over due to the manner it was being driven and as it the vehicle had a broken light.

The driver told police that he smoked the illegal class B drug Cannabis everyday.

He then provided a positive drugs wipe and was promptly arrested by officers.

Earlier in the day a learner driver on a motorbike was stopped in Ipswich and also tested positive for Cannabis.

They were also arrested.

This follows the arrest of four people in late December after a driving offences crackdown was held in Hadliegh Road, central Ipswich.

On-duty officer Detesective Inspector Chris Hinitt claimed that drug driving was on the rise in Suffolk.