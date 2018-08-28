Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich waterfront
PUBLISHED: 17:24 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:46 27 November 2018
A car clipped a bus and flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.
Police closed one lane of Grimwade Street, near to where the road meets Fore Street, following the incident at roughly 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Fiat Punto clipped a bus and flipped over, blocking one lane.
He confirmed one person has suffered minor injuries.
Police cleared the road shortly before 5.20pm – but drivers are reporting traffic backed up through town.