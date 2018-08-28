Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

A car clipped a bus and flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.

Police closed one lane of Grimwade Street, near to where the road meets Fore Street, following the incident at roughly 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Fiat Punto clipped a bus and flipped over, blocking one lane.

He confirmed one person has suffered minor injuries.

Police cleared the road shortly before 5.20pm – but drivers are reporting traffic backed up through town.