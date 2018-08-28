Car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

The BMW which was stopped in Ipswich after it was found to have seven people sitting in the back seat. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Seven people were seen sitting in the back of a BMW in Ipswich town centre this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#RCRT stopped car in #Ipswich this afternoon due to excessive number of REAR seat passengers: SEVEN in total, 4 adults and 3 children, all failing to wear seat belts got out of the rear. £££s taken at roadside as driver a non resident #GFPN #Fatal4 @SuffolkPolice #1053 pic.twitter.com/NtmcUjkRd5 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 5, 2019

They were spotted by an officer from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team in St Helen’s Street.

There were a total of four adults and three children and non of them were wearing seat belts which led to the driver of the vehicle, which had a foreign number plate, being issued with a fine.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver was given two tickets. One for £100 for the passengers not wearing seat belts and another £100 for carrying a dangerous load in the vehicle. The driver also had three penalty points on his driving licence.