Car stopped for having seven people on the back seat
PUBLISHED: 20:13 05 January 2019
Archant
Seven people were seen sitting in the back of a BMW in Ipswich town centre this afternoon.
They were spotted by an officer from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team in St Helen’s Street.
There were a total of four adults and three children and non of them were wearing seat belts which led to the driver of the vehicle, which had a foreign number plate, being issued with a fine.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver was given two tickets. One for £100 for the passengers not wearing seat belts and another £100 for carrying a dangerous load in the vehicle. The driver also had three penalty points on his driving licence.