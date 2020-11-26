News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Driver who crashed into garden and damaged gas meters is sentenced

Michael Steward

Published: 4:07 PM November 26, 2020
The scene in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 Picture: TOM POTTER

A 19-year-old driver has been handed nine penalty points on his licence after crashing into a garden and damaging three gas meters in Ipswich.

Gas engineers were also called after damage to gas meters Picture: TOM POTTER

Elisei Ciuca, of Bramford Road, Ipswich, was driving a black Renault Clio when it collided with the front of a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court on November 3, 2019.

Firefighters and police attended the scene around 7.45pm, and extensive damage was caused to gas meters and underground pipes.

Gas engineers from Cadent also attended to repair the damage caused at the block of flats.

MORE: Car collides with property and takes out gas meterCiuca was attempting to turn left and lost control of the car, and was charged with driving without due care and attention in relation to the incident.

He did not appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday but was sentenced in absence.

Ciuca was awarded nine penalty points on his licence and given a £660 fine, with £110 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

