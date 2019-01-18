Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Speedwatch scheme ‘not a numbers game’ as local initiative marks 10 years

18 January, 2019 - 05:30
Details of offending vehicles are forwarded to Suffolk Constabulary, which will send offenders a letter Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Details of offending vehicles are forwarded to Suffolk Constabulary, which will send offenders a letter Picture: NICK BUTCHER

It’s 10 years since Suffolk’s first Community Speedwatch scheme was launched in Blythburgh.

A maximum of two letters will be sent to offenders Picture: NICK BUTCHERA maximum of two letters will be sent to offenders Picture: NICK BUTCHER

The network now covers more than 100 parishes, monitored by almost 750 volunteers.

In the first year, 509 warning letters were sent to motorists speeding through the few villages signed up to the scheme. By the end of 2018, the total topped 10,000.

Community engagement sergeant Steve Wright said each had the desired effect of making people consider their speed, adding: “There’s a groundswell of communities wanting to build the network across the county. With more boots on the ground, we’re more likely to see results.”

Schemes are mainly set up by parish councils, which invest in speed guns, jackets and signs.

011 Speedwatch011 Speedwatch

Volunteers are trained by police, who are passed details of speeding vehicles the registered keepers of which receive two warnings, before the 8% caught a third time, or going particularly fast, get visited by a traffic officer.

“There’s something to be said for reminding people they’re doing something wrong before getting a formal punishment,” added Sgt Wright.

“If we see a real problem in a community, the mobile camera team will go out to conduct formal enforcement. Schemes aren’t there for us to hand enforcement over. It’s a way of assisting us.”

Sgt Wright praised the work of speedwatch administrators Rod Curtis and Ken Coulling, part of the Elmswell scheme, which saw an almost instant impact, from 38% of vehicles speeding past the village speed indicator to 2.5% clocked by volunteers.

Community Speedwatch volunteers verify and the registration numbers of offending vehicles Picture: ANDY DARNELLCommunity Speedwatch volunteers verify and the registration numbers of offending vehicles Picture: ANDY DARNELL

Mr Curtis said: “It’s not a numbers game. The point is to slow speeding vehicles down. That’s the target we want to reach.

“Some information leads to the camera team visiting sites with a high level of speeding.”

Aggravation towards volunteers is rare, said Mr Curtis, but any abuse will be reported to police.

One driver was fined £850 for abusing volunteers in Elmswell, despite having kept to the limit.

Mr Curtis added: “Schemes are predominantly set up by parish councils. They come to us with a site, which is looked at to ensure it’s safe.

“Volunteers have to be in a position where the speed limit is in effect for 300 metres. Signs are put out for their safety, not just to inform motorists.”

Email communityspeedwatch@suffolk.pnn.police.uk for more information on forming a scheme.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Speedwatch scheme ‘not a numbers game’ as local initiative marks 10 years

Details of offending vehicles are forwarded to Suffolk Constabulary, which will send offenders a letter Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Preferred new academy trust announced for Felixstowe schools

Felixstowe Academy looks set to be taken over by Unity Schools Partnership Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Theatres shows you must see this season

A Giles musical will be heading to the New Wolsey this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

I’d rather be a dinosaur than kiss the backside of everything VAR...

A life-saver of the game? Or the potential to suck the life out of it? VAR!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists