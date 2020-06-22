Driver left with broken ribs after Levington crash

Two drivers were taken to Ipswich Hospital following a crash between their cars near Levington.

The crash happened shortly after 6.35am Tuesday, June 16, at the junction of Felixstowe Road and Bridge Road – where a red Hyundai i30 and a grey Vauxhall Corsa were in collision.

Both drivers were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, with the Hyundai driver – a man in his 40s – suffering several broken ribs, while the driver of the Vauxhall – a woman in her 60s – suffering whiplash and bruising.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Those with information which could aid Suffolk police are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Martlesham on 101, quoting CAD 48 of June 16.