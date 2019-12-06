Drivers warned of delays as two massive boats travel through Suffolk next week

Police are escorting two boats through Ipswich next week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Two massive boats - weighing 59 and 44 tonnes each - are being transported on the roads of Suffolk next week.

Motorists are being warned of delays as the huge vessels are hauled to Ipswich on Monday and Wednesday.

On Monday, December 9, the first boat - which is 21m long, 5.1m wide, 5.15m tall and weighs 44 tonnes - will be escorted by police from Oyster Yaughts in Tunstead Road, Ipswich to Foxes Marine in Wherstead, Ipswich, setting off at around 9am.

On Wednesday, December 11, another huge boat - this time a cruiser weighing 59 tonnes - will make its way from Oundle in Northamptonshire to Ipswich Haven Marina in Key Street.

The vessel, which is 5.23m wide, 5.9m high and 24.86m long, will make its way via Newmarket along the A13, A1308 and B113 before heading through Needham Market, Great Blakenham, Bramford and Sproughton.

It will then travel down the A1071, A1214 and A137 before heading along West End Road and Bridge Street in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police are planning to escort the cruiser from A1303 Quay Bridge to Ipswich Haven Marina.