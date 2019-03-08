Woman faces jail time after pleading guilty to cheating in driving theory test

An Ipswich woman could face a jail sentence after she admitted cheating in her driving theory exam after smuggling a phone into a test centre.

Kewstan Abdulqadir, 29, of Nicholson Close, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to possessing a device for the use of fraud at Suffolk Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard how on September 14, 2017, the defendant intended to take a driving theory exam at Ipswich test centre.

Having failed several previous tests, Abdulqadir had arranged to pay a man, who she could not identify, between £250 and £300 pounds to stand outside the centre and relay answers to test questions to her phone via Bluetooth.

Once at the test centre, she signed an agreement to take the test fairly and was invited to turn off any electronic devices, placing them into a locker provided.

She was then asked to turn out her pockets and an examiner looked inside her headwear to check for any device.

The court heard how once inside the testing room she was observed on CCTV taking out a small object from inside her dress, appearing to connect it to the computer she was using, at which point the alarm was raised.

Prosecutor Kashif Khan told the court how a method of using a Bluetooth device to relay questions to a person outside the room had been used to cheat the test before.

He explained that a phone which is plugged into the test's audio assistant can then be connected to a person outside of the test room, allowing them to listen to the questions.

When challenged on her actions by examiners, Abdulqadir admitted she had been using the device to help with the test.

She was later cautioned and interviewed by the police at which point she said that she had failed her previous attempts at the test which she needed to pass to take her two children to nursery.

She also admitted to buying a phone especially for the test.

Mr Khan argued that the crime was "sophisticated" and took "a lot of planning".

He said that it put "road users in danger" before stating that he believed the case deserved to be sent to a higher court for a more severe sentence.

Abdulqadir was told she would be sent to crown court to receive her sentence because of the severity of her crime. The maximum sentence for the charge is five years.