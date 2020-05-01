WATCH: Drone footage captures Ipswich’s barren landmarks
PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 01 May 2020
Archant
This stunning footage of Ipswich’s high street and Waterfont shows how the usually-bustling town has been left virtually deserted during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Ipswich resident Adam Fonik used his newly-purchased drone to capture the barren streets as government guidelines instruct people to stay at home.
The video shows the town centre, the Waterfont and Cardinal Park from the skies, with only a handful of passers by in each shot.
The coronavirus lockdown came into effect on March 23 and will be reviewed again on Thursday next week.
Mr Fonik, who plans to use his drone to record for his YouTube channel, said he wanted to take the opportunity to document the town throughout the crisis.
He added: “I’ve only been interested in video and photography for about a year.
“I got the drone a week ago and wanted to test it out.
“We have had weeks of sunshine and no wind, so there were perfect conditions.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.