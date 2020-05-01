Video

WATCH: Drone footage captures Ipswich’s barren landmarks

The drone hovered over Ipswich Waterfront, which is usually busy throughout the day Picture: ADAM FONIK Archant

This stunning footage of Ipswich’s high street and Waterfont shows how the usually-bustling town has been left virtually deserted during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Adam Fonik recorded the footage with his drone Picture: ADAM FONIK Adam Fonik recorded the footage with his drone Picture: ADAM FONIK

Ipswich resident Adam Fonik used his newly-purchased drone to capture the barren streets as government guidelines instruct people to stay at home.

The video shows the town centre, the Waterfont and Cardinal Park from the skies, with only a handful of passers by in each shot.

The coronavirus lockdown came into effect on March 23 and will be reviewed again on Thursday next week.

Mr Fonik, who plans to use his drone to record for his YouTube channel, said he wanted to take the opportunity to document the town throughout the crisis.

He added: “I’ve only been interested in video and photography for about a year.

“I got the drone a week ago and wanted to test it out.

“We have had weeks of sunshine and no wind, so there were perfect conditions.”