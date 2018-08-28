WATCH: Drone footage shows how what Bramford Fisons site looks like now

New video has been released of the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: GREGG BROWN

New drone footage captured by a former Fison’s employee has shown what the former fertiliser factory looks like now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Rogers, from Bramford, who used to work in maintenance at the site, took the footage in 2016 after a fire in offices at the site.

Since then there have been a number of other fires at the former factory with it being listed as one of the top 10 endangered buildings by the Victorian Society in 2017.



READ MORE: Fisons: What is next for one of Suffolk’s most historic buildings?