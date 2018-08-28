WATCH: Drone footage shows how what Bramford Fisons site looks like now
PUBLISHED: 14:52 03 January 2019
New drone footage captured by a former Fison’s employee has shown what the former fertiliser factory looks like now.
Neil Rogers, from Bramford, who used to work in maintenance at the site, took the footage in 2016 after a fire in offices at the site.
Since then there have been a number of other fires at the former factory with it being listed as one of the top 10 endangered buildings by the Victorian Society in 2017.
