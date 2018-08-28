‘For a second I thought it was a UFO’ - Resident startled by late night flashing object

A drone was spotted in the early hours of this morning, December 11. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in Ipswich was left confused after waking in the night to see what appeared to be a flashing drone outside her window.

Dianne Green said she was left “spooked” after opening her window to get some air at 3.47am on Tuesday, December 11 to see a bright red light hovering low in the sky around the Fox Lea and Grange Farm Bretts area.

The 49-year-old secretary said: “When I yanked back the blinds for a second I thought it was a UFO with its red flashing lights but I soon realised it must be a drone.

“It started to come towards the house with a big red light and as it moved closer, green lights started flashing around it - but the humming noise made it clear to me that it was a drone.”

Her husband, who was sleeping, woke up and also witnessed the unusual hovering object - but before the pair could snap the sight on camera, the bright lights had left the street.

Mrs Green added: “It hovered across and got closer to the house so it was right in my eyeline – I think my husband was a bit disappointed when we realised it was probably just a drone.

“It wasn’t a very nice experience and I couldn’t get back to sleep afterwards as I wondered what it was looking for.”

