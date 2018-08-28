Fire drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47 (c) copyright newzulu.com

Emergency services are currently scouring a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for people believed to be taking part in illegal hare coursing.

Suffolk Constabulary were first called to Felixstowe just before 9pm after reports of suspected hare coursing activity in the area.

The large police presence in the town is receiving assistance from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, whose officers are using drones to search the fields.

Suffolk Fire sent one engine from Woodbridge station, and it is currently in Marsh Lane, Felixstowe.

A police spokesman said: “Fire officers are assisting us with the search.

“We have got a wide area to cover and the drones can see much further into the distance.”

Men with dogs have been spotted in the fields that sit behind the Felixstowe golf course, running along Ferry Road leading up to the hamlet on the River Deben.

Since then Suffolk police have widened their search to the marshes further inland.

A police spokesman said: “If anybody sees males with dogs in fields around that area, please call us on 101 quoting CAD 92 of November 25.”

We will bring you more updates as they come in.