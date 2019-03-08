E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jail for burglar who raided school

PUBLISHED: 19:10 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:10 23 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich drug addict who put a towel over his head to disguise himself during a burglary at Hartismere school in Eye has been jailed for 12 months.

Ben Fehily and another man, who was wearing a 'Lone Ranger' type mask, entered the school in December last year and caused around £7,000 damage, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said Fehily was seen on CCTV handing his accomplice a hammer which was used to force open a cash machine.

You may also want to watch:

Fehily, 38, of Stone Lodge Lane West, Ipswich, admitted burglary on December 12 last year.

The court heard he had been using Class A drugs at the time of the offence and needed money.

Richard Kelly, defending said that since being in custody Fehily had got himself clean of drugs and was keen to turn his life around.

"It was a bad time of his life in terms of his drug addiction," said Mr Kelly.

The court heard Fehily had 91 previous convictions but only one of them was for burglary.

Most Read

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It’s not a game, someone could get killed’ – say neighbours as they appeal over boy racers

Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which Ipswich primary school is changing its name this year?

chips were top of the menu as the school opened its seaside-themed canteen, The Beach Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It’s not a game, someone could get killed’ – say neighbours as they appeal over boy racers

Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which Ipswich primary school is changing its name this year?

chips were top of the menu as the school opened its seaside-themed canteen, The Beach Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Labour Parties back clear remain vote in any future referendum

Jeremy Corbyn's position on the EU is being challenged at the Labour Party conference. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Jail for burglar who raided school

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Vet performs incredible life-saving surgery on goldfish with tumours

Toni the goldfish had several tumours and required surgery from Suffolk Exotic Vets Picture: CATHERINE THOMAS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists