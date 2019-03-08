Jail for burglar who raided school

An Ipswich drug addict who put a towel over his head to disguise himself during a burglary at Hartismere school in Eye has been jailed for 12 months.

Ben Fehily and another man, who was wearing a 'Lone Ranger' type mask, entered the school in December last year and caused around £7,000 damage, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said Fehily was seen on CCTV handing his accomplice a hammer which was used to force open a cash machine.

Fehily, 38, of Stone Lodge Lane West, Ipswich, admitted burglary on December 12 last year.

The court heard he had been using Class A drugs at the time of the offence and needed money.

Richard Kelly, defending said that since being in custody Fehily had got himself clean of drugs and was keen to turn his life around.

"It was a bad time of his life in terms of his drug addiction," said Mr Kelly.

The court heard Fehily had 91 previous convictions but only one of them was for burglary.