Drug addict stole from man

PUBLISHED: 17:24 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 16 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman who stole £40 from a vulnerable man living in sheltered housing has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Emma Kerry knocked on the door of the man's flat in Bridge View, in Davey Close, Ipswich, at 4am on February 22 and when he answered it she pushed her way in and helped herself to two £20 notes from his wallet, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim called out for help and Kerry was tackled by a man who came to his aid.

The stolen money was recovered and Kerry was arrested, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

Kerry, 32, of Shelley Street, Ipswich, admitted theft and was given an 11 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Martyn Levett made a restraining order banning Kerry from contacting the victim for five years.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Kerry, who has 84 previous convictions for dishonesty, said her client had been homeless at the time of the offence and had needed money to buy drugs.

