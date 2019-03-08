Drug dealer in Ipswich caught with 'cannabis cake'

A 21-year-old drug dealer who was found in possession of a cannabis cake and wraps of heroin and cocaine when a car he was driving was stopped by police in Ipswich town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing 21-year-old Jalil Sulaiman at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Pugh said he was giving him a "one and only" chance to show he could stay out of trouble.

Sulaiman was driving a car in Duke Street on November 7 when he was stopped by police officers who suspected the occupants of drug dealing in the area.

A cannabis cake was found in the vehicle and Sulaiman was found in possession of 15 wraps of heroin and 13 of cocaine.

Sulaiman, of Beaconsfield Road, London, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 25-day rehabilitation order and 240 hours unpaid work.

Alan Wheetman, for Sulaiman, said he owed £1,000 for damage to a borrowed car and was told he had to supply drugs to settle the debt.

He said Sulaiman was not a drug user.