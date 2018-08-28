Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drug dealer denies organising a van to take teenger’s alleged killers to area of his death

PUBLISHED: 17:25 06 February 2019

Drug dealer denies organising a van for Tavis Spencer-Aitken's alleged killers Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Drug dealer denies organising a van for Tavis Spencer-Aitken's alleged killers Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A 20-year-old drug dealer has denied organising a van to take Tavis Spencer-Aitken’s alleged killers to the Nacton area of Ipswich on the day of his death.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, Adebayo Amusa said he wasn’t aware of a plan to find a member of the Neno gang to attack in revenge for a confrontation in Ipswich town centre earlier in the day.

Amusa, who denies being a member of the rival J-Block gang, denied going in a delivery van with some of his co-defendants to Iris Close, Ipswich, where a metal bar was picked up before going to Packard Avenue where Tavis was stabbed to death.

Amusa denied hitting Tavis with a bottle during the attack and then going in the van to Yeoman Close where a knife used in the attack was dropped into the River Gipping.

During his evidence, Amusa admitted being a drug dealer since the age of 13 or 14.

He accepted that selling drugs was dangerous and he ran the risk of being robbed by customers or other dealers.

Asked by prosecution counsel, Sarah Przybylska: “How do you protect yourself from being robbed?” He replied: “To be honest I don’t think about it. If it happens it happens.”

Asked: “Do you feel confident you won’t be robbed because you would be able to defend yourself?” Amusa replied: “I don’t carry a knife.”

In the dock with Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age. They all deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis.

During his evidence Amusa claimed he was in the town centre dealing drugs when Tavis was murdered on June 2.

He denied “being deliberately vague” about his movements on the afternoon of Tavis’s death.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s largest car stack set to revolutionise parking at the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

The Winerack car stacker under construction - it is believed to be the largest in the UK. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

Cordon in place after fire at portable building on football pitch

A cordon is in place on football pitches off Victory Road in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Company with £20m turnover is building its new global HQ in Ipswich

Ground breaking ceremony - Jamie and Pierre Ashfield, Directors of BaseTek, Matthew Self, Director at Concertus Design & Property Consultants Ltd, Simon Girling, Director of SEH French and the project team building Basetek's new HQ in Ipswich

Drug dealer denies organising a van to take teenger’s alleged killers to area of his death

Drug dealer denies organising a van for Tavis Spencer-Aitken's alleged killers Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists