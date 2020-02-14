Drug driver nearly reversed into police car

Tommy Stephenson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drug driver who nearly reversed into a police car has been fined by magistrates.

Tommy Stephenson, 38, of Rydal Walk, Ipswich appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to drug driving on July 12 last year.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Stephenson was reversing a white Honda Civic out of a layby on Bucklesham Road, Ipswich, around 2.35pm when he nearly collided with a police vehicle.

He smelled strongly of cannabis and a small bag of the class B drug was found in the car, which he was cautioned for, Colette Harper, prosecuting, told the court.

Stephenson was arrested and a blood test revealed seven microgrammes of the cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system.

Stephenson was fined £80 by magistrates, and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also banned Stephenson from driving for 12 months.