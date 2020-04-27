E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men arrested after Ipswich drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 14:24 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 27 April 2020

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police carried out a search at a property in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police carried out a search at a property in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police carried out a warrant on a property in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk police carried out a warrant on the property in Woodbridge Road under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act around 4.45pm Sunday, April 26.

An undisclosed amount of cash and suspected class A drugs were recovered from within.

Two men, aged 45 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned.

The 45-year-old man was released under investigation pending further enquiries and the 20-year-old man was released on police bail, due to return on Saturday, May 23.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The great astronomy quiz - How many of these 25 questions can you answer?

How many answers can you get right in astronomer Neil Norman's quiz? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The great astronomy quiz - How many of these 25 questions can you answer?

How many answers can you get right in astronomer Neil Norman's quiz? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two men arrested after Ipswich drugs raid

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police carried out a search at a property in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich on lockdown - drone captures huge coronavirus testing site near A14

The coronavirus testing facility at Copdock in the Park & Ride car park pictured on Sunday. Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences following a stop and search in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Days Gone By: Memories of 1980s charity events, from fun runs to a bed push

Hospital Radio Ipswich raising money for charity with a sponsored bed push in 1980 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL
Drive 24