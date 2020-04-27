Two men arrested after Ipswich drugs raid
PUBLISHED: 14:24 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 27 April 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police carried out a warrant on a property in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.
Suffolk police carried out a warrant on the property in Woodbridge Road under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act around 4.45pm Sunday, April 26.
An undisclosed amount of cash and suspected class A drugs were recovered from within.
Two men, aged 45 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned.
The 45-year-old man was released under investigation pending further enquiries and the 20-year-old man was released on police bail, due to return on Saturday, May 23.
