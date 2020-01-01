Drugs gang jailed for Ipswich cocaine plot

Four drug dealers jailed. From left to right: Luke Norris, Paul Adams, Ross Lane, Shaun McGovern. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Suffolk Constabulary

Four men involved in a plot to supply cocaine around Ipswich have been given jail terms totalling nearly 28 years.

Sentencing the men Judge Rupert Overbury said: 'Each of you was involved at different levels in this conspiracy which involved the organised supply of bulk amounts of high purity cocaine.'

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Shaun McGovern, 34, of no fixed address, Luke Norris, 38, of Admiral Road, Pinewood, Ipswich, Paul Adams, 37, of Turret Lane, Ipswich, and Ross Lane, 31, of Mill Lane, Cotton.

They all admitted conspiring together and with others to supply cocaine between September 20 2018 and January 12 2019.

McGovern was jailed for nine years and five months, Lane received eight years and four months, Norris was jailed for five years and six months and Adams was jailed for four years and eight months.

Judge Overbury said Lane had organised the purchase of cocaine and arranged for the onward supply to dealers around the Ipswich area.

'You had the expectation of substantial financial gain,' he said.

He said McGovern had played a leading role in the conspiracy but for a shorter period than Lane.

Judge Overbury said Norris had acted under Lane's instruction and had collected and delivered two kilograms of cocaine during the conspiracy.

He said Adams had been recruited by McGovern and had been involved in the conspiracy on January 11 last year after checking into the Belstead Brook Hotel with McGovern.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act in respect of Lane, McGovern and Norris will take place at a later date.

Ian Persaud, for Lane, said his client was remorseful and had lost everything because of his involvement with drugs.

Jane Oldfield, for Adams, said her client's involvement in the conspiracy was limited to one day.

Joanne Eley, for Norrris, said her client had an operational role in the chain under the direction of Lane in relation to collecting and delivering packages of drugs.

Laura Collier, for McGovern, said he had been addicted to cocaine and was struggling with his addiction at the end of 2018 and early 2019.

He had been involved with a consignment of cocaine on January 11 and was remorseful.

Detective Inspector John Allison of the Norfiolk and Suffolk Cyber, Intelligence and Serious Organised Crime department said: 'We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people bringing drug related criminality to the streets of Ipswich, as well as constantly gathering intelligence that members of the public provide to us which is greatly appreciated.

'This may be seeing suspicious vehicles or strange activity where you live. We value what we are told and many of the arrests we make are as a result of information coming to us from the community which helps us build a better picture of criminal activity.'