£30,000 cash and suspected cocaine seized in drugs raids

PUBLISHED: 11:57 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 May 2020

A man has been charged after £30,000 and 1.5kg of suspected cocaine was seized during a drugs raid. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged after £30,000 of cash and 1.5kg of suspected cocaine was seized following drugs searches in Ipswich and Surrey.

On Friday May, 8 officers made three arrests for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs after conducting searches at a number of locations in Ipswich and Horley in Surrey.

Approximately 1.5kg of suspected cocaine, £30,000 in cash and a hydraulic press were seized.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 31-year-old male from Surrey and a 26-year-old woman from Ipswich were also arrested on suspicion of drug offences and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning but were later released under investigation.

Kieran O’Sullivan, 26, of Stanley Avenue, Ipswich was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply and possession of criminal property relating to the seized cash.

O’Sullivan appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday 11 May 2020 where he was remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 8.

