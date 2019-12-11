E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi stars on Ellen show

PUBLISHED: 17:28 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 11 December 2019

Nandi Bushell from Ipswich wowed on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi Bushell from Ipswich wowed on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A schoolgirl from Ipswich has described her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show as her 'best day ever' after wowing the famous talk show host with her talent.

Ellen DeGeneres, who has a staggering 79.1 million followers on Twitter, was so impressed with nine-year-old Nandi Bushell's drumming that she even gave her a special mention following the show on Monday.

The famous talk show host tweeted: "Nandi has been drumming for years, even though she is only 9. I adore this young girl."

In her chat with Nandi, who goes to St Margaret's school in Ipswich, DeGeneres cheekily mentions the musicians neighbour who apparently isn't a fan of her drumming.

Nandi also spoke about Beatle Ringo Starr who inspired her to take up drumming when she was just five years old.

After her chat with Ellen, Nandi took the stage to perform Nirvana's In Bloom and received a rapturous round of applause from the audience,

She was then awestruck when she was surprised with a brand new bass guitar which is next on her list to learn.

Following her appearance on the show earlier this week Nandi tweeted: " Thank you for inviting me on to your show Ellen. I had the most awesome time. It was so lovely to meet you."

This Christmas keep your eye out for Nandi in the latest Argos advert where she drums a Simple Minds' track.

Read more: Ipswich drumming prodigy shines in new Argos Christmas advert











