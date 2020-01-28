Drunk-driver who reversed into car at traffic lights is banned from road

Marian Turek was banned from driving following a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drunk-driver with no licence who reversed into the back of another car in Ipswich has been banned from getting behind the wheel for more than two years.

Marian Turek, 52, of no fixed address in Stowmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with alcohol level above limit, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates heard how Turek, who was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, around 1.40pm on January 25.

The driver of the other vehicle stopped at traffic lights and felt a bump from behind, the court heard.

The driver saw a black Volkswagen Golf had reversed into the back of his vehicle.

The driver exchanged details with Turek but noticed that he was under the influence of alcohol, and the police were called.

Turek was arrested and blew 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He admitted to officers that he had been drinking with friends in the afternoon and was attempting to reverse when he hit the other car.

Turek, who appeared via video link and was not represented in court, apologised to magistrates through a Polish interpreter.

He told the court: "I sincerely apologise. I should not have done it."

He also told magistrates he was making insurance payments, but was informed by prosecutor Wayne Ablett that as he did not have a current UK driving licence, his insurance was not valid.

Magistrates told Turek it was a high alcohol reading but credit would be given for the guilty pleas he had entered.

Turek was handed a 12-month community order, and instructed to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates also fined Turek £120 and ordered him to pay £105 costs, as well as a £90 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 25 months.

But magistrates did give Turek the opportunity to undertake a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed in time, will see his driving ban reduced.