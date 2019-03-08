Sunshine and Showers

High temperatures to return after thunderstorms clear

PUBLISHED: 12:21 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 24 June 2019

Dry, sunny weather is set to return towards the end of the week Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Dry, sunny weather is set to return towards the end of the week Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

While thunderstorms are set to hit the region this evening, forecasters are predicting a warm, drier end to the week.

Forecasters are predicting a warm end to the week as the high temperatures are set to take a small tumble during the middle of the week.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for thunderstorms throughout Monday and until 10am on Tuesday.

The Met Office are warning that the storms are likely and could bring a risk of flooding and disruption to travel.

Heavier showers are expected in the west of the region and into the midlands, while further east the showers could be avoided altogether.

Forecasters are then expecting the rest of the week to stay largely dry with temperatures taking a small dip thanks to a northerly breeze.

Temperatures are set to creep up across the week with Wednesday set to be 20-21C,

Coastal areas will remain cooler, however, with temperatures only expected to reach the high teens. Weatherquest said that the warmest temperatures look set to be on Saturday where temperatures could reach 27 or 28C.

Sunday is set to cool off again, dropping to 25C with forecasters expecting a cooler start to next week.

