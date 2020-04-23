Duchess of Cambridge sends ‘lovely, uplifting’ letter to Ipswich children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a “lovely, uplifting message” to staff at an Ipswich children’s hospice to say she is “thinking of all the team” during the coronavirus crisis.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge: "Thank you for all you are doing in these incredibly tough circumstances, and please look after yourselves."



A lovely, uplifting message from our Royal Patron to all our staff and volunteers. pic.twitter.com/M6JpNfNZmx — EACH (@EACH_hospices) April 22, 2020

The princess is a Royal Patron for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which runs the The Treehouse in St Augustine’s Gardens.

The modern and hi-tech facilities have made a huge difference to youngsters’ lives since the state-of-the-art centre was opened in 2012.

However the charity, which also runs hospices in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, has warned it could lose up to £100,000 a week in funds during the pandemic. The Treehouse costs £5,600 a day to run.

The Duchess of Cambridge officially opened The Treehouse hospice several years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY The Duchess of Cambridge officially opened The Treehouse hospice several years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

EACH has called the Covid-19 outbreak a “very challenging and uncertain time for everyone” and said the financial impact could be “overwhelming”.

However Tracy Rennie, EACH’s acting chief executive, said the letter from the Duchess was a “great morale boost for our hard-working staff”.

In the letter from Kensington Palace, the Duchess - who officially opened The Treehouse after it was built - said: “I am writing to tell you how much I am thinking of all the team at EACH at this unprecedented and hugely challenging time for you all.

“Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, I know you are all doing all you can to be there to support your children and their families who are already suffering so much.”

While Covid-19 has forced EACH to suspend some of its care services, the Duchess said: “I am heartened that you are still able to provide your core services of end-of-life care and bereavement support.”

She added that it “must be a deeply worrying time for all of you” as staff try to juggle their work with their own personal challenges.

However she said: “Now more than ever, it will be crucial for people to pull together so we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.

“Thank you for all you are doing in these incredibly tough circumstances and please look after yourselves.”

EACH said it was a “lovely, uplifting message”.

Ms Rennie said: “This is a very challenging and uncertain time for everyone, including EACH, and to receive this message from Her Royal Highness is a great morale boost for our hard-working staff and ever supportive volunteers.

“We know from times The Duchess has visited us that she is full of empathy and I think this shines through in her letter. And as the Duchess recognised, this is very much a time for pulling together.

“I’m so proud of everyone here as well as members of the public who are still finding ways to support us at the moment. Together we can make sure vital care and support is still available for the children, young people and their families who need us during and beyond this difficult time.”