No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

It could’ve ended up as scrambled egg for breakfast – but, miraculously, a Waitrose supermarket egg hatched into the cutest new pet for this besotted Ipswich teacher.

Darwin took 48 hours to hatch. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Darwin took 48 hours to hatch. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Usually, only special fertile hatching eggs stand any chance of bringing an adorable baby duckling into the world.

But Lauren Barton thought she would see if a £2.59 pack of six Clarence Court Braddock Whites Free Range Duck Eggs, at 43.2p each, would do the trick.

They are certainly not expected to breed new life, with Waitrose – the supermarket the 26-year-old bought them from – advertising them as “ideal for baking and make superb, golden sponges” and “delicious as a special brunch”.

The store suggests they are best served “lightly scrambled, served with some fine smoked salmon and topped with coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley and freshly ground black pepper”.

Darwin hatched from an egg bought from Waitrose. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Darwin hatched from an egg bought from Waitrose. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

But Miss Barton said she was “really shocked” when two out of three eggs she put in her incubator – bought for less than £20 from Amazon – started to show signs of life.

Hatching time was certainly a heart stopping moment for the Copleston High School English teacher, with one of the pair sadly not making it.

“Petrified” of losing the other one, she stayed up until 1am and woke again at 4am waiting for the duckling to hatch – before seeing the first little crack on the egg at about 9am on Saturday, July 18.

Darwin's owners are 'besotted' with the duckling. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Darwin's owners are 'besotted' with the duckling. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The animal finally saw light after a 48-hour hatching – and Miss Barton says the duckling, who she has named Darwin, is “absolutely adorable”.

She says Darwin “follows me all over the house” and preens her partner Daniel Page, who is equally taken with their new pet.

They do not yet know the sex of the duckling, hence the gender-fluid name which hints at the animal’s survival instincts.

Yet whether a girl or a boy, Darwin is “just beautiful” and is already “such a character” who can often be heard chirping in the background, Miss Barton says.

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It’s been such a rubbish time but this is a really lovely story,” she said.

“Darwin could’ve been scrambled egg but is a proper duckling.

“We’re totally besotted.”