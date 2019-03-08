Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Do you remember ipswich's Duke of York pub? Take a look at these amazing images from 1974

PUBLISHED: 19:05 29 April 2019

A gentleman enjoying his pint at the Duke of York pub down Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

A gentleman enjoying his pint at the Duke of York pub down Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Some 45 years ago the Duke of York in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, was a thriving pub – and still is today.

The Landlord and lady of the Duke of York pub behind the bar Picture: ARCHANTThe Landlord and lady of the Duke of York pub behind the bar Picture: ARCHANT

One of our photographers spent an evening at the pub in 1974 capturing a typical and very interesting night in the bar.

Cheers! A local enjoying his pint at the Duek of York pub Picture: ARCHANTCheers! A local enjoying his pint at the Duek of York pub Picture: ARCHANT

Among the regulars supping their pints and throwing a few darts were a group of Labour election campaigners – seated at a table was rosette-wearing Ken Weetch, elected to Parliament in the General Election that October, along with his team, including Jamie Cann, who later went on to become borough council leader and MP himself.

70s pub goers! Pictures: ARCHANT70s pub goers! Pictures: ARCHANT

The people in the pub appeared to have a real community spirit, with packed out tables and conversation flowing.

A game of darts taking place in the pub Picture: ARCHANTA game of darts taking place in the pub Picture: ARCHANT

The pub down is still going strong today, and it's now known as the Grand Old Duke of York.

A group of locals around a drinks filled table Picture: ARCHANTA group of locals around a drinks filled table Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise any of the faces in our picture gallery? To share your memores email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

The Duke of York pub looks extremely busy in 1974, did you visit this pub in the 70s? Picture: ARCHANTThe Duke of York pub looks extremely busy in 1974, did you visit this pub in the 70s? Picture: ARCHANT

