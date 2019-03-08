Do you remember ipswich's Duke of York pub? Take a look at these amazing images from 1974
PUBLISHED: 19:05 29 April 2019
Some 45 years ago the Duke of York in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, was a thriving pub – and still is today.
One of our photographers spent an evening at the pub in 1974 capturing a typical and very interesting night in the bar.
Among the regulars supping their pints and throwing a few darts were a group of Labour election campaigners – seated at a table was rosette-wearing Ken Weetch, elected to Parliament in the General Election that October, along with his team, including Jamie Cann, who later went on to become borough council leader and MP himself.
The people in the pub appeared to have a real community spirit, with packed out tables and conversation flowing.
The pub down is still going strong today, and it's now known as the Grand Old Duke of York.
