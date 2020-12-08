Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine

Published: 9:23 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

Stefan Long said he feels the Ipserv parking fine was unfair Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich couple have voiced their anger after an honest error with an automated booking system saw them receive a parking fine.

Stefan Long and his wife had parked at the Duke Street car park on the Ipswich Waterfront in August, having arranged to meet some friends.

The couple were shocked, however, when they received a fine from Ipserv in the post a short time later for not buying a ticket, despite them having paid via automated phone line RingGo.

Ipserv, the commercial arm of Ipswich Borough Council, however, has refuted the claims.

Mr Long said: “I couldn’t believe it when we first received the fine – we had struggled with the automated system but couldn’t believe it.

“I told my wife to look through the bank statements and bingo, we found the payment to RingGo. We showed it to IpServ who told us it wasn’t enough evidence.”

Mr Long said he was adamant that he would win his appeal to independent appeal company POPLA, but was shocked when he was told it had been rejected.

It later emerged after paying the fine that the automated phone line had misheard Mrs Long – instead buying a ticket for a 1971 Vauxhall Viva.

Realising the error, Mr Long wrote to Ipserv again to explain the reason - but an Ipserv spokesman said the company will not refund the fine.

POPLA’s assessment of the situation said: “While I appreciate the evidence the appellant has provided to show a payment has been made, the operator has shown that there was no payment made against the correct vehicle registration.”

Mr Long said: “I was at work with friends and joked ‘oh, the decision is in’, but when I saw they had rejected my appeal I was absolutely stunned.

“It’s like you’ve made a purchase at a shop and return it with a receipt as you’re not happy, but then they turn around and say you have no proof of purchase.”

In a statement, Ipserve said: “This parking matter has been considered by the independent body POPLA and the decision was upheld.

“We don’t recognise the sequence of the events related nor were we aware of the claim of a wrong registration number throughout the whole of this process – we were only told about this after its conclusion.”