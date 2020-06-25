E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man who died following fall from Ipswich balcony named as Gary Henderson, 64

PUBLISHED: 16:39 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 25 June 2020

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

A man who died following a fall from a balcony in Ipswich has been named as 64-year-old Gary Henderson after a murder investigation was launched.

Police were called to the scene, to flats off Hope Court, shortly after 2.35am on Wednesday, June 24, after receiving reports a man had fallen from the third-floor balcony.

Mr Henderson was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Home Office post mortem examination conducted yesterday concluded that the cause of death was a severe traumatic head injury.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the man has been identified as Gary Henderson, aged 64, from Upper Dovercourt in Essex.

Two people – a 26-year-old man from the Harwich area and a 24-year-old woman from Ipswich – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further investigation.

The man has now been released under investigation and the woman has been released on police bail until Wednesday, July 22, pending further enquiries.

Those who witnessed the incident, or who have any information regarding what happened, should contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting crime reference 34924/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.

