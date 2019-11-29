Mum to win appeal after 'unfair' parking fine threatens her Christmas

University of Suffolk student Freya Brand-Allen was given a fine after an 'honest mistake' at an Ipswich car park

A single mum will get her money back after receiving a fine for mistakenly giving the wrong registration at an Ipswich car park, despite declaring it straight away.

The psychology student from Eye accidentally entered the wrong registration number for her courtesy car at Duke Street car park

University of Suffolk student Freya Brand-Allen, 26, realised she had entered the registration for her own vehicle instead of her courtesy car when she parked at the Duke Street car park on September 2.

Her issue was made even more complicated as she claims the registration number on the car keys was different to the plate on the car.

Realising her mistake, Miss Brand-Allen spoke to the car park's office - who she claimed told her the issue would be resolved.

But despite their assurances of a gesture of good will, the single mum was shocked to find a fine come through her door.

Car park operators Ipserv has apologised for the inconvenience it caused.

Miss Brand-Allen, said: "I was in a real panic. Seeing the fine come through my door was horrifying.

"I don't understand how you can put someone through this amount of stress, especially with Christmas on the way as well.

"I tried calling them and emailing them but they were just not getting back to me."

The psychology student issued an appeal immediately, but was unsuccessful due to undisclosed complications.

As a result her fine went up to £160 and the company threatened to send in enforcement agents.

Miss Brand-Allen added: "I didn't know if these fines were going to go up again - I have a second fine as well now for when the phone signal was too bad to use the mobile payment app."

A spokesman for Ipserv, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, said: "While we cannot go into details I am pleased to say one case has been resolved and we will not be pursuing the parking charge.

"As the customer says she is to submit an appeal over the second case, it would be quite wrong to comment until that has been received.

"Ipserv follows the British Parking Association code of conduct."

Miss Brand-Allen said she was overjoyed with the news the fine had been overturned and added she hopes others who "make honest mistakes" will not face fines.