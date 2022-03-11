Dutch Navy ship stops off in Ipswich after clearing mines in North Sea
- Credit: Timothy Bradford
A 52-metre Dutch naval ship has docked on Ipswich Waterfront after completing a minesweeping mission in the North Sea.
The HNLMS Willemstad is currently moored up near the University of Suffolk, alongside a UK Border Force vessel named the Vigilant.
A member of the crew said the ship docked at about 5pm on Thursday as is staying in Ipswich while workers take a break.
He said: "Last week, we have been clearing mines from the ocean off the Netherlands.
"There are a lot of bombs left over by the British from the Second World War. There are aeroplane bombs and contact mines from the Germans as well.
"There's enough work to last us another 50 years."
The crewman added: "There are six vessels in the fleet and 40 of us on this ship. We're planning on staying till Monday."
Most Read
- 1 Felixstowe couple who made thousands dealing drugs will only pay back £281
- 2 Ipswich cocaine 'delivery drivers' jailed for more than four years
- 3 Corrie McKeague inquest: Lorry driver says 'no-one inside bin' that was emptied
- 4 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 5 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
- 6 Person injured after two-car crash near Ipswich town centre
- 7 Plans to take Portman Road to 'level required by Premier League' revealed
- 8 Special bus service put on in tribute to 'one in a lifetime' granny
- 9 Plans for 70-bed care home at garden centre site refused for second time
- 10 Dozens of tyres dumped on farm near Ipswich
One bystander, a former Navy man, said: "It's amazing a vessel like that can get through the lock gates.
"I've been through a few times on pleasure trips, nothing compared to a vessel of that size, and it was pretty tight."