Faults found with 75% of school buses checked outside Suffolk college

Picture: GREGG BROWN

Just one quarter of school buses checked by police outside Thurston Community College were found to be clear of faults.

Picture: NSRAPT

A total of 12 buses were inspected by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) – with just three left clear of faults.

Two delayed prohibitions and 20 advisory notices were issued in respect to nine vehicles outside the college in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk County Council has confirmed that all 12 buses serve the college.

Delayed prohibitions relate to mechanical problems or the condition of a vehicle’s bodywork and equipment. Owners can drive the vehicle away and have up to 10 days to get it fixed.

It will then need to be reinspected and the prohibition removed before it can be used on the road again.

Advisory notices are normally provided as part of an MOT.

These vary in severity – and can cover anything from a stiff boot to early signs of corrosion.

While drivers are under no legal requirement to adhere to advisory notes, ignoring the problem can have long-term implications.

A council spokesman said: “The checks are part of a standard rolling programme and occur annually.

“The bus companies have been given feedback regarding the checks and will be taking action where necessary.”

Thurston Community College did not respond to a request for comment.