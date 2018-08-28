Investigation launched into Ipswich driving instructor complaints

Officials are investigating complaints about driving instruction in Ipswich, which follow reports of an instructor testing positive for a class-A drug during a lesson in the town.

The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) confirmed the investigation was ongoing but could not provide further details.

It comes after police arrested an instructor who had tested positive for cocaine while giving a lesson.

The 30-year-old man was supervising a learner when he was stopped by Suffolk police in Lindbergh Road on November 1 and given a drugs swab test. After testing positive, he was arrested and taken to the Martlesham Health police investigation centre to give a blood sample. The suspect was released while the sample was sent for testing.

Suffolk Constabulary said on Friday no further action had yet been taken as the sample had not been returned.

Meanwhile, Andy Rice, who is head of the DVSA counter-fraud and integrity team, confirmed investigations were being carried out in the Ipswich area.

“DVSA’s priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles,” Mr Rice said.

“We can confirm that we are investigating complaints concerning driving instruction in the Ipswich area, but cannot comment further at this stage, as the investigations are ongoing.”

The DVSA has not said who is being investigated or confirmed the nature of the complaints.

The DVSA regulates the UK’s 40,000 driving instructors and investigates complaints made against them.