Driving instructor to face no further action after blood test for cocaine

The instructor was arrested after a roadside drugs test Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A driving instructor arrested after a mid-lesson roadside drugs test will face no further action after blood sample results found he was under the legal limit.

The 30-year-old man was supervising a learner driver when he was stopped by Suffolk police in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich, on November 1, 2018.

Officers said the instructor gave a roadside drugs test which was positive for cocaine and he was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre to give a blood sample. He was released under investigation, pending results of the sample.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed the sample results this week.

“The blood test results have come back showing the driver was under the legal limit for driving” a spokesman said.

“His bail will be cancelled and he will face no charges.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team had tweeted details of the arrest, warning of the “unacceptable” dangers of drug driving.

Soon after, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) confirmed it was investigating complaints about driving instruction in the Ipswich area.

The DVSA would not confirm details of the complaints but said its priority was “to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.”

Andy Rice, head of counter-fraud at the DVSA confirmed this week that the investigation had concluded.

“We can confirm that we have thoroughly investigated a complaint concerning driving instruction in the Ipswich area,” he said.

“The complaint was not upheld and no further action will be taken.”