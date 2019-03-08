Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

School gets dyslexia teaching aid box

PUBLISHED: 15:41 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 16 March 2019

Ipswich Orwell Club President Moira Bryce, left, Jacqui Noon, School Special Educational Needs co-ordinator for Clifford Road School, and Denys Lyne, dyslexia teacher and SDA representative. Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club

Ipswich Orwell Club President Moira Bryce, left, Jacqui Noon, School Special Educational Needs co-ordinator for Clifford Road School, and Denys Lyne, dyslexia teacher and SDA representative. Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club

Archant

Dyslexic pupils at an Ipswich primary school have received a boost thanks to a box of teaching aids worth £300.

The boxes contain teaching aids and materials for pupils with dyslexia Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary ClubThe boxes contain teaching aids and materials for pupils with dyslexia Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club

Clifford Road Primary School became the 27th school in Suffolk to receive one of the boxes from the Suffolk Dyslexia Association (SDA), the Dyslexia Shop in Felixstowe and Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club.

The boxes contain aids such as exercise books with coloured paper and special pens and are paid for by fundraising efforts by the Rotarians.

Jane Leeburn, chair of SDA, said: “The Rotary club has raised funds since the start of the programme in 2013 - the latest two from a Mastermind quiz - for about half the boxes so far distributed.

“Other donations have enabled boxes to be presented to secondary schools in Ipswich and across Suffolk. The SDA and the recipient schools are very grateful for this help.”

For more details about about dyslexia go to the SDA website.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

From hostility to hope - how a community responded to teen’s murder

Flowers left as tributes following the death of Tavis Spencer Aitkens Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

I’ve lived a lie! I’m more ABC than ABBA!

Bananarama: Still going strong Picture: Raph_PH

Eco-friendly yacht taking shape in Ipswich

Spirit Yachts in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Former Browne’s shop to reopen as seafood restaurant

The Ocean Fish Basket, a new fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street in the heart of Ipswich, and owner Mr Hasan Orman. Picture: DAVID VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists