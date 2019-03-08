School gets dyslexia teaching aid box

Ipswich Orwell Club President Moira Bryce, left, Jacqui Noon, School Special Educational Needs co-ordinator for Clifford Road School, and Denys Lyne, dyslexia teacher and SDA representative. Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club Archant

Dyslexic pupils at an Ipswich primary school have received a boost thanks to a box of teaching aids worth £300.

The boxes contain teaching aids and materials for pupils with dyslexia Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club The boxes contain teaching aids and materials for pupils with dyslexia Picture: SDA/Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club

Clifford Road Primary School became the 27th school in Suffolk to receive one of the boxes from the Suffolk Dyslexia Association (SDA), the Dyslexia Shop in Felixstowe and Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club.

The boxes contain aids such as exercise books with coloured paper and special pens and are paid for by fundraising efforts by the Rotarians.

Jane Leeburn, chair of SDA, said: “The Rotary club has raised funds since the start of the programme in 2013 - the latest two from a Mastermind quiz - for about half the boxes so far distributed.

“Other donations have enabled boxes to be presented to secondary schools in Ipswich and across Suffolk. The SDA and the recipient schools are very grateful for this help.”

For more details about about dyslexia go to the SDA website.