How to get free books for your children this week

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices have been handing out free books to children every week during the summer holidays.

As part of the campaign, supported by bestselling local children’s author Lisa Thompson, the charity (EACH) is giving away free books up to the value of £2 to children 14 and under from its 43 charity shops in the region.

Sarah Throssell, EACH acting head of retail, said: “As a children’s charity, it’s lovely to be able to give something like this back to our ever supportive communities.

“Through our own work with children and young people, we know the magic books and storytelling can bring, transporting them to another world and providing a form of escapism.

“This kind of experience is more than welcome for us all during a time of such unusual circumstances, but especially for youngsters, so we’re excited to be running this campaign again.”